75% reservation for locals: Haryana moves Supreme Court against HC’s stay order

The Haryana government has challenged before the Supreme Court the High Court’s order staying the 75 per cent reservation in private sector for those who have a domicile in the state. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is likely to mention the plea in the Supreme Court before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana for urgent hearing.

The law was stayed by a bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain following a petition filed by the Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which came into force on January 15, provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers who are “domiciled in State of Haryana”. The law covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and applies to jobs that offer a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of up to Rs 30,000. Central or state governments, or any organisation owned by these governments are outside the ambit of the Act.

The law had been opposed by industry associations on the ground that it would affect their business and make them less competitive. The Gurgaon Industrial Association, one of the petitioners in the case, had earlier contended that the “sons of the soil” law was an infringement on the constitutional rights of employers. They also argued that private sector jobs are purely based on the employees’ skills and analytical bent of mind and that citizens of India have the constitutional right to seek jobs in any part of the country.

Reacting to the court order, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted, “We shall continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75% reservation.”