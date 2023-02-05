Will conduct research to determine cause of increasing cancer cases in Haryana: Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the state government will conduct research to determine what is causing the increase in cancer cases in the state. A committee will be constituted for the research and it will “record the history of cancer patients,” he said, adding that “the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak will carry out the advanced research”.

“The government has built a cancer hospital in Ambala Cantonment to treat cancer patients in the state. People are getting a lot of benefits from this hospital. So far, around 125 cancer operations have been successfully carried out in this hospital and patients from neighbouring states are also getting huge benefits,” Vij added.

Interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of the Janata-Darbar chaired by him at his residence in Ambala Cantonment, Vij also spoke about a recent case of firing in Ambala central jail. “Police took quick action in the matter and all the weapons involved were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The matter will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

On January 18, a woman inmate at Central jail Ambala was injured after a bullet fired in the vicinity hit her foot. The bleeding woman was rushed to a hospital. A case was soon registered at Baldev Nagar police station and investigation is underway. The inmate is currently recovering from her injury.

People from across the state arrive at the minister’s residence every weekend seeking solutions to their woes. However, some of these complaints have also been found to be false. “In the next Janata Darbar, we shall put up a written instruction that action will be taken if your complaint is found to be false,” Vij added.

The minister said he has instructed the police department to submit a detailed report on the pending cases of dowry harassment and rape so that such crimes against women can be investigated expeditiously.