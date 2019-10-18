Chandigarh: Research book on family members of prisoners launched

A research report titled “Clipped Wings – Impact of Incarceration on Family Members of Prisoners – An Exploratory Study” was released by Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh in the presence of Mahavir Singh, Member Secretary, SLSA and the Lead Researchers Amarinder Sharma, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority and the Co Researcher Neil Roberts, Project Coordinator, District Legal Services Authority, on Thursday.

Justice Jaswant Singh, stated that “Family members of incarcerated people are often faced with financial, social and emotional costs related to the imprisonment of their loved ones. When people serve time in prison, the family members they leave behind must adjust not only to the physical absence of their loved one, but also to a void in the place of the monetary and practical contributions which that person made to the household and the encumbrance of a set of challenges and costs specifically associated with maintaining a relationship with a prisoner.”

The campaign to “Ascertain and provide need based intervention to family members of prisoners” was launched in May 2019 under which 478 prisoners were interviewed.

Speaking about the research study the lead researcher Amarinder Sharma, stated that out of the 140 families who were covered in the campaign, 84 families consented to participate in the program.

As per findings of the research, out of the total number of 84 respondents 70 percent stated that they had increased expenditure due to incarcerated ward, 60 percent reported that they had an increased absenteeism from work, 78 percent of parents reported that they experience increased levels of stress, 68 percent reported that they feared for the future of their ward, 56 percent reported that they feared for family reputation, 39 percent of parents reported that they experienced increased levels of social isolation and 56 percent reported that they experienced reduced levels of attention to self.