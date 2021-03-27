Rescued Assamese woman suspected to be victim of human trafficking, Chandigarh Police to lodge zero FIR

Days after an Assamese woman and her child found in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony were handed over to the Mauli Jagran police station, Chandigarh Police said Friday that they will be registering a zero FIR because the woman is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking.

The rescued woman, 22, had been found crying with her child in her arms in Rajiv Colony on March 23. A local man offered her food and took her to the police station. Narrated her ordeal to a councillor deputed by the UT Social Welfare Department, she described how she was handed over to three unknown men, who tied a cloth around her eyes, near Chandigarh, and later abandoned her when she raised an alarm.

The woman, who alongwith her five-year-old is lodged in a shelter home, said she was brought to Chandigarh by one Geeta on the pretext of providing her work as a house help. Three more girls were accompanying Geeta. She said she was dropped near a huge bridge when three men tied a cloth around her eyes and tried to put her in a car. They insisted that she drop her child but she refused. She resisted and raised an alarm, and the men fled.

The councillor made a detailed report and shared it with the Chandigarh SSP, who ordered the registration of an FIR in this regard Friday. A source said, “A zero FIR is being registered. The FIR will be forwarded to Assam police for further investigation. Apparently, it is a case of human trafficking.”

SHO PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Juldan Singh, said, “We are taking this case seriously. The FIR will be forwarded to the Assam police for further investigation.” As per the statement of the woman, she alongwith others reached Chandigarh from Assam after travelling in four different buses.

A source said, “The rescued woman was working at a tea plantation in Assam, paid merely Rs 150-200 on a daily basis. Her first husband passed away due to long illness. Her family members made her marry her brother-in-law, who is an alcoholic. She claimed that her second husband sold her to one Geeta, who brought her alongwith three other women here. To ascertain the identity of Geeta, interrogation of the husband of the rescued woman is necessary.”

When contacted, Vikram Kumar, project officer, Social Welfare Department, said, “We have recorded the woman’s statement in detail. We concluded that it is a matter of human trafficking, requiring police probe. We shared the details with SSP (UT), who assured us of strict action. The woman is illiterate, but she understands and speaks Hindi very well. Our priority is to rehabilitate her. We are in contact with our counterparts in Assam also.”

In September, 2019, a woman from Manipur was rescued from the clutches of an organised racket, which brought her here for kidney transplant in PGI on the basis of fake documents. An FIR was lodged. Later, the rescued woman was sent back to Manipur by the social welfare department.