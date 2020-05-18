Rescheduling vacations, suspending digital classes: How city’s private schools plan to navigate post-lockdown period

Summer vacations scheduled between May 1 to May 15, have now been extended until May end. (Representational) Summer vacations scheduled between May 1 to May 15, have now been extended until May end. (Representational)

With all government and government aided schools extending summer vacations until further notice in the UT, private schools have been left to decide scheduling of summer vacations and classes on their own.

While some have extended vacations, others continue to teach online classes, and yet others are waiting for the lockdown exit plan before making any concrete decision on the way forward.

The director of Strawberry Field School explained how the school has shifted its summer vacations to the end of May, while digital classes continue without any glitches.

“We used to begin summer vacations in mid-May usually, but we decided to push them by two weeks so now it will begin on June 1 and students will have vacation for a whole month. Until then virtual classes will continue per usual,” said Atul Khanna, Director of Strawberry Fields School.

St John’s High School in Sector 26 however, where summer vacations were scheduled between May 1 to May 15, have now extended them until May end at least.

“We were conducting online classes as well, but we have discontinued them because we don’t want the children to have access to the internet without parental supervision. Now that offices are opening up and parents are going to work, parents won’t be able to supervise classes anymore,” said the Public Relations Officer for the school.

Like St Johns, Bhavan Vidyalaya has also extended their summer vacation until further notice. However, the school continues with online classes as well.

The Principal for Delhi Public School, Reema Dewan, stated that the school has extended vacations till May 17, after which virtual classes will resume. As for when the school will open physically, Dewan states that the decision to open will depend on the exit plan for the UT.

“We have however began calling essential staff to school and have started sanitising our buildings,” adds Dewan.

Opening in phased manner

Though most schools will be able to draw up a detailed plan only when they are clear in the UT administration’s guidelines on a post lockdown exit plan, they will most probably begin opening post June in a phased manner.

“If the situation does get much better, we will call children on alternate days, and staff as well so as to ensure social distancing. Children from middle and high school will be taught via virtual classes on the days they stay home as well,” said Atul Khanna from Strawberry Fields High School.

“If we do open soon, it will be in a careful and phased manner and in accordance with the exit plan. We will ensure our the safety of our students without hampering their education,” said Reema Dewan from DPS.

Special attention on EWS students

As for ensuring that all students from Economically Weaker Sections get access to virtual education, representative of private schools from the city claimed that they have been reaching out to each and every student.

“We have special counsellors and educators to ensure these students are also learning and they are constantly in touch with them,” said Vineeta Arora, Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya.

“We have 400 EWS students and we have been in touch with all and their families except for one or two,” said Khanna.

A lot of EWS students enrolled in Strawberry Fields come from Bapu Dham colony and Khanna stated that the school’s councillors have been in touch with them to provide academic and emotional support to them.

