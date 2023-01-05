Now, you can reschedule your appointment at Chandigarh Estate office

Chandigarh residents will now get the opportunity to reschedule their appointments at the Estate Office.

With the help of the National Informatics Centre, an option has been provided allowing applicants to reschedule slots up to two days before their appointment date, an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg on Thursday said. For example, any appointment slot for January 10 can be rescheduled for any other available date till 11.59 pm on January 8. The rescheduled slot can be chosen from all the available slots for other dates.

If the applicant does not appear at the given time slot and fails to reschedule the appointment, he or she will be held responsible for wasting the slot. The administration is mulling imposing a penalty of not allowing such an applicant a fresh slot for the next seven days.

“In other words, if the applicant does not utilise the appointed slot, then he may have to wait for another 07 days for a fresh slot. However, for the time being, this provision of mandatory wait for 07 days is not being implemented expecting that applicants will voluntarily exercise the option of reschedule instead of wasting the appointed slots,” the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg said.

He added, “Considering that wait period for appointment slots is minimal now, all the applicants are requested to utilize the booked slots and in case they are not sure about their dates, then they should not book the slots unless they get some clarity about their schedules.”

It was also specified that in case of any change in schedule, the appointed slot should be immediately changed so that the previous slot could be availed by another applicant.

Efforts are being made to ensure that there is no waiting, the order added, and even current appointment slots are available.

Appointment slots increased

To cut short delays at the Estate Office and Sub Registrar Office, the appointment slots were increased. Appointment slots for application submission at the Estate Office were increased from 24 to 48 and the appointment slots for registration of deeds were increased from 50 to 60.

“Though the changes have drastically reduced the waiting time and many applicants are getting appointment slots for next day itself, there is still scope for improvement. It has been observed that daily about 10 to 15 slots are going waste because many of the applicants are not utilising the booked slots,” Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg said.