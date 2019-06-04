RERA regularises 695 colonies in Punjab

FOLLOWING THE Punjab government’s directives, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has regularised 695 colonies. The registration of as many as 150 colonies is still in process, officials said.

Advertising

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, a RERA official said that the colonies which have an area of more than 500 metres come under RERA and such colonies must be approved by the regulatory authority. “As many as 695 colonies were approved till May 17. The process is going on. Still, a lot of work remains to take all the colonies under one cover. We have been asking builders to come forward and get their colonies reguralised, but still many people are not coming forward.

Under the regularisation policy, even an individual and a group of residents living in the same society could apply for regularisation,” the officer said.

Asked about the number of colonies in the state, the officer said that there is no number available but they could know it only when people come to them for applying for regularisation of colonies.

Advertising

The officer said that they have been asking the builders for the past two years to apply for reguralisation but very few people have come forward.

The officer added that the plan behind the regularisation is to give benefit to the buyers who were living in unauthorised colonies without civic amenities.

“In the approved colonies we could ask the builders to provide the basic facilities like sewerage, drinking water and roads to the residents but in case of unauthorised colonies we cannot do anything,” the officer said.

RERA has recently imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on a real estate company fro selling plots without approval. The company has projects at Mullanpur and Zirakpur.