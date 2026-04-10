Royale Empire’ case: RERA Punjab pulls up builder, orders compensation

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In a significant order, the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), Punjab, granted relief to homebuyer Anupama Dandora in her case against Royale Empire and its partner. The authority held that the promoters failed to deliver possession within the agreed timeline and did not obtain the mandatory occupation/completion certificate.
The authority ruled that the complainant is entitled to interest for delayed possession starting from July 1, 2012, and directed that possession of flat no. 403, block I, be handed over only after securing the required certificates.
Advocate Mohammad Sartaj Khan said the case relates to a flat booked in 2010 in the “Royale Empire” project at Peermuchhalla, Zirakpur, for a total cost of ₹34.15 lakh. Possession was promised within 18-21 months. The complainant had already paid ₹21.10 lakh by September 30, 2011, but possession was never offered and the project remained unregistered under RERA.
The respondents argued that the complaint was not maintainable due to a pending civil suit at Derabassi. However, the authority rejected this objection, observing that the civil case was unrelated to the issues raised before it.
On merits, RERA found the promoters in clear violation of the Agreement to Sell and provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The order emphasised that “interest for delayed possession is a statutory entitlement” and that buyers cannot be denied relief merely because a project remains incomplete.
The authority calculated delayed possession interest at ₹31,33,350 up to March 31, 2026, and further directed monthly interest of ₹18,990 from April 1, 2026, until possession is lawfully handed over. It also ordered that the amount be recoverable as land revenue under Section 40(1) of the Act, with a Recovery Certificate to be issued after 90 days.
Additionally, the order clarified that any outstanding dues between the parties at the time of possession may be mutually adjusted. It also stated that the allottee will not be liable to pay maintenance charges until the awarded amount, along with accrued interest, is fully settled — subject to exceptions involving third-party or RWA maintenance arrangements.
Advocate Mohammad Sartaj Khan said, “The ruling reinforces that delayed possession is not just a contractual breach but a statutory violation, making it clear that builders cannot retain buyers’ money without either timely delivery or lawful compensation.”
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