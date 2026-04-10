Royale Empire’ case: RERA Punjab pulls up builder, orders compensation

RERA Punjab has directed Royale Empire, Zirakpur, to pay ₹31.33 lakh in interest to buyer Anupama Dandora for a 14-year delay in handing over her flat.(Photo credit: HRERA website/ screen grab)

In a significant order, the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), Punjab, granted relief to homebuyer Anupama Dandora in her case against Royale Empire and its partner. The authority held that the promoters failed to deliver possession within the agreed timeline and did not obtain the mandatory occupation/completion certificate.

The authority ruled that the complainant is entitled to interest for delayed possession starting from July 1, 2012, and directed that possession of flat no. 403, block I, be handed over only after securing the required certificates.

Advocate Mohammad Sartaj Khan said the case relates to a flat booked in 2010 in the “Royale Empire” project at Peermuchhalla, Zirakpur, for a total cost of ₹34.15 lakh. Possession was promised within 18-21 months. The complainant had already paid ₹21.10 lakh by September 30, 2011, but possession was never offered and the project remained unregistered under RERA.