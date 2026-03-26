RERA orders Rs 27.82 lakh recovery from developer for delayed possession of flat in Mohali

The complainant refused to take possession, citing incomplete work and the absence of mandatory approvals. (Representative Image/File Photo)

In a significant ruling strengthening the rights of homebuyers, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued a recovery certificate of Rs 27,82,775 against Suksha Developers Private Limited for failing to comply with its earlier orders.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Dr Gurmeet Singh Chawla, who had booked a flat in the Sushma Valencia project in Zirakpur, Mohali district. The complainant paid Rs 66,98,804, while possession was contractually due by December 29, 2021.

According to RERA records, the developer offered possession on October 3, 2023, but without a valid Completion/Occupancy Certificate. The complainant refused to take possession, citing incomplete work and the absence of mandatory approvals.