RERA orders Omaxe to pay Rs 53.65 lakh to homebuyers for delay in hand over of 3BHK

In a significant relief for homebuyers, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers to pay compensation of around Rs 53.65 lakh to two allottees for a delay in handing over possession of a residential unit in its The Lake project in New Chandigarh, Mohali.

The order was passed after hearing arguments in a complaint filed by Reena Thakur and Sujit Thakur, Andheri East, Mumbai (Maharashtra), against the developer. The complainants were represented by Advocate M Shahnawaz Khan, while Advocate Tejeshwar Singh appeared for the respondents.

According to the complaint filed under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the complainants had booked a 3BHK residential unit on the 12th floor in Tower Caspean-B of the project. The allotment-cum-buyer’s agreement was executed on July 9, 2015, and the total price of the unit was fixed at Rs 82,11,487.