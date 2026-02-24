RERA Himachal slaps Rs 51-lakh fine on real estate firm

The project, located at Mohal Judi Khurd and Suraj Majra Labana in Tehsil Nalagarh, Solan, was declared as an ongoing project comprising 602 dwelling units across eight residential blocks, along with commercial components. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 51 lakh on Gee City Builders Pvt Ltd, Baddi for issuing 51 allotment letters before registering its housing project with the authority.

The order was passed by RERA chairperson R D Dhiman and member Vidur Mehta in a 2019 suo motu petition concerning the real estate project “GEE CITY BADDI”. The authority has directed the promoter to deposit the penalty within 15 days of receiving the order, failing which proceedings under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 will be initiated.

According to the order, the promoter of the housing project had applied for registration of the project on May 13, 2024. The project, located at Mohal Judi Khurd and Suraj Majra Labana in Tehsil Nalagarh, Solan, was declared as an ongoing project comprising 602 dwelling units across eight residential blocks, along with commercial components.