Chandigarh: Request for proposal issued for leasing vacant land for mixed-use development

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) has invited Request for Proposal (RFP) for leasing vacant four land parcels for mixed-use development as part of Chandigarh Railway Station redevelopment project.

Accordingly, bids have been invited from interested entities for mixed-use development of land parcels on lease rights basis up to 99 years.

“Chandigarh Railway Station will be developed into a world-class transport hub to offer a superior travel experience to passengers. These vacant land parcels which are part of the Chandigarh railway station redevelopment are suitable for a mixed-use development that will accentuate real estate prospects in the vicinity.

The redevelopment will also boost tourism, generate employment and have a cascading impact on the local economy,” said S K Lohia, managing director and chief executive officer, IRSDC.

The four land parcels — SP4 (12,427 sq m), SP5 (15,027 sq m), SP6 (17,890 sq m) and SP7 (11,347 sq m) span across 56,691 sq m of land, with a total allowable built-up area (BUA) of 2,32,341 sqm. Bidders can bid for all four land parcels or can also bid for individual land parcel, as per their choice.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on March 12 and the deadline for bid submission is 16th April. ens