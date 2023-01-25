Republic Day Traffic advisory Roads around Parade Ground, Sector 17, to be closed till 1pm

Certain roads around Parade Ground, Sector 17, will remain closed for the general public from 6.30am on January 26, where the Republic Day parade will be held, an advisory issued here stated.

The roads will open after the completion of the Republic Day parade and other cultural programmes at 1pm. These roads include from roundabout of Sectors 16-17-22-23 up to Gurdial Singh petrol pump, Sector 22 A on Udyog Path; from Old District Court, Sector 17, up to Shivalik Hotel on the back side of the Parade Ground and from Lyon’s Restaurant signal near MC Office Sector 17 up to Parade Ground.

Meanwhile, general parking will be not allowed in the parking area in front of shops in the market of Sector 22 A from 6.30 am till the event gets over.

Traffic police said that special invitees with authorised car parking labels are to approach the Parade Ground from the roundabout of Sectors 16-17-22-23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the area in front of the market of Sector 22 A.

The general public is to approach the Parade Ground either from ISBT Sector 17 chowk or from Sectors 17-18 signal side and park their vehicles in the area near Sector 22 B; Circus Ground, Sector 17; parking area adjacent Neelam Cinema, Sector 17; multi-story parking, Sector 17. Special invitees are to enter the Parade Ground from gate numbers 4, 6 and 7, which are opposite Sector 22 side and the general public is to enter from gates 8, 9 and 10, which are opposite ISBT Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Advisory for ‘at home’ event

Movement on the road in front of Punjab Raj Bhawan from roundabout of Sectors 5-6-7-8 till t-point of Vigyan Path and Sukhna Path near Chandigarh Golf Club will remain restricted for the general public from 3pm onwards on January 26 until the ‘at home’ event at Punjab Raj Bhawan gets over.

The invitees are to approach the Punjab Raj Bhawan from Sectors 5-6-7-8 chowk on Vigyan Path as one-way traffic system will be implemented in front of the Raj Bhawan. Invitees are to prominently display the authorised parking label on the windscreen of their vehicles. Members of Chandigarh Golf Club are to use the Sukhna Path road from SGGS College side (dividing road of Sectors 7-26) to approach and leaving the Club from 3.00 pm onwards on January 26 till the event gets over.

Around Haryana Raj Bhawan

Movement on the road stretch from Gursagar Sahib Gurudwara turn on Uttar Marg upto Secotrs 5-6-7-8 chowk on Vigyan Path will remain restricted for the general public from 4.00 pm onwards on January 26 the at home event at Haryana Raj Bhawan gets over. Invitees are to approach the Haryana Raj Bhawan from Sukhna Lake side on Uttar Marg as one-way traffic system will be implemented in front of the Raj Bhawan. General public is to use Uttar Marg from Rock Garden side to approach Sukhna Lake.