Republic Day sees farmers joining tractor marches organised by SKM in Punjab, Haryana

Hundreds of young people drove tractors across Punjab and Haryana on Republic Day as farmer and farm labourer unions organised district-level parades under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press for their pending demands.

In Punjab, tractor parades – termed ‘People’s March’ – were organised in all districts from noon onwards and concluded around 4 pm. A total of 34 farmer unions under the banner of SKM participated in the tractor parades in the state held on Republic Day.

In the Mansa district, Balli Singh, 25, and Sukhdev Singh, 23, from Bhainibagha village, participated in the tractor parade. The procession in Mansa began from the Thuthianwali village grain market around noon and passed through College Road, Mansa town and the district court complex before returning.

‘Youngsters are aware of their demands’

Farmers marched in queues with union flags mounted on tractors, while some youngsters played revolutionary songs and raised slogans during the rallies. Manmohan Waris’s popular song, ‘Assi jitange zarur jari jang rakhiyo (We will definitely win; keep the struggle going),’ was played frequently.

“It was a silent protest from the farmers’ side regarding our pending demands. We did not disturb any Republic Day functions as the march started after the official programs, around noon, and concluded by 4 pm. In Mansa district, tractor parades were organised at eight different locations,” said Gora Singh Bhainibagha, Senior Vice-President, Punjab Kisan Union.

Farmer union leader Jagmohan Singh Patiala led the march in Patiala, while Manjit Singh Dhaner did so in Barnala.

Patiala said, “Enthusiasm amongst the youngsters was huge… they are aware of their demands, many middle-aged farmers too drove the tractors.”

In the Sidhwan Bet area of Ludhiana district, farmers first held a rally and later carried out a tractor and motorcycle march covering parts of Jagraon town. Meanwhile, at the Ladhowal toll plaza on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway, protesting farmers stopped toll collection for nearly three hours.

In Haryana, tractor parades were organised in Fatehabad, Ambala, and Sirsa, among other areas. Videos of tractor marches from both Haryana and Punjab circulated widely on social media platforms, showing long tractor convoys moving through towns and highways.

The SKM said it had first organised a tractor parade on January 26, 2021, during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three central farm laws at the Delhi borders. While that march was permitted on the Outer Ring Road, a section of farmers had entered central Delhi and the Red Fort, triggering nationwide controversy. Since then, the SKM has continued to observe Republic Day with district- and block-level tractor parades to highlight farmers’ demands.

According to the unions, the parades aimed to protect constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, the right to protest, and the principles of democracy, secularism and federalism.

Among the key demands raised this year were the withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the four Labour Codes, the VB-G RAM G Act 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025, the Shanti Bill 2025, the Insurance Act 2025, the New Education Policy, and the National Cooperation Policy.

‘Release land rights activist’

Farm labourer unions under the banner of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha also participated in the parades and demanded the release of Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee of Punjab. Malaud was arrested by the Punjab Police on December 30 from Nizamuddin railway station in a seven-month-old case related to a land rights protest and remains in judicial custody.

The SKM also expressed concern over what it termed as attacks on democratic rights, including the use of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act, and demanded the immediate release of prisoners detained for prolonged periods without trial, including Sonam Wangchuk of Ladakh.