Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
On Republic Day, Punjab man climbs Africa's highest mountain peak Kilimanjaro

22-year-old Ram Chander next aims to hoist the national Tricolour at Mount Elbrus in Russia on August 15. His ultimate target is to climb Mount Everest.

The last phase of the journey began on January 25 from the Kibo base camp. At Stella, Ram Chander hoisted a 350-ft-wide Indian national flag.
On Republic Day, Punjab man climbs Africa’s highest mountain peak Kilimanjaro
Despite many odds in his expedition, a young man from Punjab accomplished a mission in his life this Republic Day. Ram Chander, a resident of Dhrangwala village of Fazilka, flew down to Tanzania, and scaled a height of 5,895 metres to reach atop Africa’s highest mountain peak Kilimanjaro on January 26.

After a successful expedition from Mausi village in Tanzania on January 23, the 22-year-old trekker along with his friends reached Mumbai airport Tuesday.

The last phase of the journey began on January 25 from the Kibo base camp. At Stella, Ram Chander hoisted a 350-ft-wide Indian national flag. However, at this point, his bag containing the passport was stolen. Yet he continued his journey and finally reached the summit at 9.30 am on January 26, he told the Fazilka district administration authorities.

Trekking through unfavourable weather conditions, Ram Chander fell sick when the temperature went below minus 15 degrees at many places. But the youngster continued the journey with grit, Senu Duggal, deputy commissioner of Fazilka, said.

“I started attending scout camps when I was in class 10. I have done a basic mountaineering course too from Mcleodganj,” said the second-year BA student of Maharaja Ranjit Singh College, Malaut, who has also done extensive trekking in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Ram Chander now aims to hoist the national Tricolour at Mount Elbrus in Russia on August 15. “My ultimate target is to climb Mount Everest,” he said.

Ram Chander’s father, a mason, contributed Rs 2 lakh for his son’s travel expenses His college and deputy commissioner Fazilka office also gave their financial support.

After the successful completion of the mission, Ram Chander contacted the Indian embassy and Fazilka district administration office and he was issued a duplicate passport.

Duggal, who congratulated the trekker on his feat, said that his passion for adventure can be a source of inspiration for many other youngsters.

Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. It has three volcanic cones Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira It is the highest single-free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 metres and about 4,900 meters above its plateau base.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:41 IST
