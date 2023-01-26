At Republic Day celebrations, CM Bhagwant Mann says Punjab will ‘shine like Kohinoor’, hits out at Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday that with the strenuous efforts of his government, the state will shine like the precious ‘Kohinoor’ diamond this year by witnessing holistic development in every arena.

Addressing a gathering in Bathinda after unfurling the tricolour to mark Republic Day at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium, the chief minister gave a clarion call to people to extend support and cooperation to the state government. He also urged Punjabis residing across the globe to help the state government in restoring the pristine glory of the state. Mann vowed to take Punjab to new heights, adding that the state government is committed to carving out an egalitarian society that the state’s martyrs and national leaders had envisioned.

“As a colony of British Empire, our country had suffered a lot but the brave and determined heroes of our freedom struggle made enormous sacrifices to remove the shackles of foreign imperialism. It is on record that more than 90% of the great patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or other were Punjabis,” Mann said, naming Baba Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Diwan Singh Kalepani etc.

Mann asserted that even today, Punjabis are at the forefront of safeguarding the borders of the country. Punjabis, he said, led the nation from the front whenever India faced any challenge. “It is a known fact that the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state have played a crucial role in making the country self-reliant in food production,” CM Mann added.

Mann also hit out at the Centre for “deliberately” excluding Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade. “It reflects the myopic mindset of those in power at the Centre. Celebration of any national day without showcasing the contribution of Punjab is unimaginable,” Mann said, adding that this “discrimination is totally unwarranted and undesirable”.

The chief minister bemoaned that even 75 years after Independence, the dreams of freedom fighters and national heroes like Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar remain unfulfilled. “People had high hopes from successive governments that assumed power in the state…but most served to dash these hopes because corruption, poverty, unemployment and many other ills are still deeply embedded in the state,” he said. Mann also said that the Aam Aadmi Party government that assumed charge early this year has come like a breath of fresh air into Punjab as it is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of people in the state.

CM Mann said that now the time has come when every Punjabi must come forward for making a ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said that Punjab is a blessed land and now the time has come to resurrect it for ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity. Mann said that this will help in reversing the trend of brain drain by opening new vistas for youth within the state.

The chief minister further said that after assuming the charge his government is making concerted efforts to restore the glory of the state. “In mere first 10 months of its tenure, the state government has fulfilled the major guarantees promised to people…top priority is being accorded to health, education and employment sectors. So far, 100 aam aadmi clinics have been dedicated to the people and more than 400 more clinics are being opened on January 27 to provide quality health facilities to the people of Punjab,” Mann said.

CM Mann said that 16 new medical colleges are being established across the state to ensure Punjab emerges as a hub of medical education. Fulfilling the promise of corruption-free governance, the state government has started an anti-corruption helpline on March 23 on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, he said. Similarly, Mann added that the guarantee of 300 units of free electricity per month has also been fulfilled since July 1 and 87% households in the state have zero electricity bills in the months of November and December last year.

“Within the first few months of the formation of this government, more than 25,886 youths have been given appointment letters for government jobs and the entire recruitment has been done purely on the basis of merit and transparency,” Mann said. He said that it is for the first time that the process of filling 2,100 posts in Punjab Police has been issued and it has been decided to fill 1,800 posts of constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in the coming four years. “The state government is laying a major thrust on putting the state on a high growth trajectory of industrial development to open new vistas of employment for youth,” he added.

The chief minister claimed that due to the efforts of the Punjab government, entrepreneurs are showing enthusiasm for investment in the state and to date, investments worth Rs 27,000 crore have been firmed up in Punjab, creating 1.25 lakh jobs for the youth. He added that 117 ‘schools of eminence’ have been set up in 23 districts of the state to provide quality education to children. CM Mann also announced that in a major decision, the state government has decided to deliver old-age pension to the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced that in order to solve the traffic problem of Bathinda city, an ultramodern bus stand will be constructed on the outskirts of the city and a shuttle bus service will also be started. Mann added that Urban Estate VI will be constructed in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected the parade led by parade commander Darpan Ahluwalia, IPS. He also took a salute from an impressive march past by contingents of Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC girls and boys, Bharat Scouts and Guides, besides the Punjab Police Brass band, and other school bands. Students of various local schools presented a colourful variety programme, including bhangra, gidha etc.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also felicitated freedom fighters and their kin in recognition of their valuable contribution to India’s freedom struggle.