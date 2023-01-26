Republic Day awards: Chandigarh health secy, Army major, techie among those to be felicitated today

Army Major Jitesh Chadha and techie Mayank Sharma who jumped into Sukhna Lake to save a youth from drowning, Chandigarh-based IAS officer Yashpal Garg, who gave CPR to a visitor and saved his life, are among the 41 awardees who will be honoured in various categories on Republic day on Thursday.

As many as 41 people from various fields will be honoured for their outstanding services, at Sector 17 Parade Ground Chandigarh.

Major Chadha, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, and Sharma, 32-year-old techie, a resident of Tribune Society Complex, Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, will be awarded in the field of bravery.

In October last year, Major Chadha and Sharma, who were jogging at the lake, heard the youth cry for help. Both jumped into the lake and safely brought him out of water.

It was stated that the victim who had jumped into the lake had made an attempt to die by suicide.

UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, an IAS officer, who gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a visitor who collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office due to a suspected heart attack last week, will also be honoured for bravery.

The officer will be given a commendation certificate by the Chandigarh Administration.

Though several doctors across social media had flagged that it may not have been the correct way to administer a CPR, as the patient could have injured his ribs, Garg is being honoured for his promptness.

Janak Lal, a resident of Sector 41, was rushed to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, from where later he was discharged. He had come to the CHB office in connection with a case of building violation against him on January 18 when he collapsed.

Garg said that he was in his office in the CHB when Director of Public Relations Rajiv Tiwari came running saying someone had collapsed.

After Garg gave him CPR, Lal showed signs of revival and was then rushed to the hospital. His electrocardiography (ECG) and other tests had been done.

Garg said that he had no training of CPR but saw a video on a news channel when a patient was sitting in front of the doctor who was prescribing medicines.

“Suddenly the patient collapsed on the chair. The doctor saved him in the same way by administering CPR on the chair itself. I know the process adopted by me might not be proper but I did whatever came to my mind at that moment. Immediate attempt to save life was important than wasting any time on other things,” he had said.

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating due to various reasons such as heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning, etc.

In social, public service

In the field of social service, Vikram Bawa a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, Rohit Kumar, a resident of village Burail, Rameshwar Dass Goyal a resident of Sector 42 B, Jasbeer Kaur, a resident of Sector 7B, Vishvas Foundation of Sector 9, Panchkula, Rama Rani Matharu from Sector 37 C, Chandigarh, among others, will be awarded in the field of social service.

In the field of public service, Atul Kumar Rai, Medical Superintendent Officer, PGIMER, Sarvpriya Nirmohi and Laxmikant Tewari will be awarded.

Remaining people who will be honoured with commendation certificates are posted in different departments of the Chandigarh Administration.