Reports of misuse of drugs in private drug de-addiction centres pouring in: Punjab health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla on Thursday asked the managements of all the drug de-addiction centers to strictly curb the misuse of drugs available in these centers, failing which, invite revocation of the licences of centers and penal action will be taken against the managing staff.

During a meeting with top officials of the department in Chandigarh, Dr Singla said, “The old days are gone, when only claims to eliminate drugs were made. What will be promised now, will be fulfilled by all means at any cost. The Punjab government is serious about making Punjab a drug-free state and no one, directly or indirectly involved in the drug trade, would be spared for playing with the health of the people.”

Dr Singla said that there were 186 private drug de-addiction centers in the state and he was receiving reports of misuse of drugs in various centers. He said, “Those violating the instructions of the health department will be dealt with iron hands.” At the same time, he sought fulsome cooperation from all the chemists of the state, saying that they should provide drugs to the customers only after checking the doctor’s prescription.

Strictly raking up the issue of adulteration in food items, he also directed the officials to immediately activate flying squads of the department, adding that those who were endangering the health of the people by selling adulterated food items should not be spared at any cost. He said that strict action should be taken against those who adulterated milk and milk products such as ghee, cheese and sweets and ripening fruits in an unnatural manner.

He also appealed to the people that wherever they notice any activity of drug trafficking, inform the authorities immediately so as to ensure stern action against anti-social elements.