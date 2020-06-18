Reportedly upset over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, minor kills himself

“I came to know that he was upset with actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s death, but his parents did not want any legal proceedings in the case,” the SHO added.(Representational Image) “I came to know that he was upset with actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s death, but his parents did not want any legal proceedings in the case,” the SHO added.(Representational Image)

A 16-year-old boy died by suicide in Adarsh Nagar locality in Nayagaon on Wednesday. The boy was said to be upset with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot. Police initiated an inquest proceeding under the Section 174 of Criminal Proceeding Code (CrPC).

Nayagaon Station House Office (SHO) Inspector Ashok Kumar told The Indian Express that the boy was a student of class 10 in a private school and died by suicide at his home.

“I came to know that he was upset with actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s death, but his parents did not want any legal proceedings in the case,” the SHO added.

