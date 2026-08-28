Replacing community name in caste certificate: Haryana government says CM made no ‘announcement’

Cabinet Minister Krishan Panwar told a press conference that Saini, while addressing a Meghwal community event in Bawal on Sunday, had said that “this issue is beyond my jurisdiction”. (Photo: Instagram/@krishan_lal_panwar)

The Haryana government Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had not announced that he will recommend to replace a term denoting a community formerly associated with leather work with “Meghwal” on caste certificates, saying he had only stated that the matter was under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

Cabinet Minister Krishan Panwar told a press conference that Saini, while addressing a Meghwal community event in Bawal on Sunday, had said that “this issue is beyond my jurisdiction”.

“The Chief Minister had stated from the stage that it’s a matter for the Centre, which takes a call on which caste is to be included in which group. The Chief Minister had made no such announcement, nor did he have any such intention,” Panwar said at a press conference in Chandigarh.