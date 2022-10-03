scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Man repairing power line gets electrocuted in Ambala

Kulwinder’s father said that they then took him to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment after a day.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Kulwinder died due to negligence.

A lineworker died during treatment Saturday after he was electrocuted while repairing a feeder line.

The police have registered a case against the man who switched the supply back on while the lineworker, Kulwinder, was still working on the line.

Kulwinder was rushed to the Naraingarh civil hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. After examining Kulwinder, the doctors refused to admit him.

Kulwinder’s father said that they then took him to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment after a day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...Premium
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...
More from Chandigarh

The family members of the deceased alleged that Kulwinder died due to negligence. The police registered the case against the lineman for negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:47:46 am
Next Story

Mohali district wins national award for potable drinking water

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement