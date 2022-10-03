Man repairing power line gets electrocuted in Ambala

A lineworker died during treatment Saturday after he was electrocuted while repairing a feeder line.

The police have registered a case against the man who switched the supply back on while the lineworker, Kulwinder, was still working on the line.

Kulwinder was rushed to the Naraingarh civil hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. After examining Kulwinder, the doctors refused to admit him.

Kulwinder’s father said that they then took him to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment after a day.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Kulwinder died due to negligence. The police registered the case against the lineman for negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.