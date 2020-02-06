Repaired a day ago, potholes filled on Panchkula roads corrode

Damaged road patch work at a roundabout near Panchkula MC office. Jaipal Singh Damaged road patch work at a roundabout near Panchkula MC office. Jaipal Singh

While the road repair work that begun on the dividing road of Sector 1/2 on Saturday, was halted on the same day, the potholes near the MC office roundabout, which were filled on Monday, have already started corroding.

The repair work on Panchkula’s roads, that have remained filled with potholes for several months, started on January 31 from the Sector 1/2 main road. However, the work was stopped on the same day after the repair of a pothole.

On the abrupt halt to work, Executive Engineer Ankit Lohan said, “We had to stop that work as a few applications received from the CM window were over due. The work is going on on the internal roads in Sector 1. The work on the dividing road of Sector 20/21 will begin in just 2-3 days. The work on this road will be taken up later.”

Meanwhile, the Sector 14 roundabout, next to MC office, potholes that were filled on Monday were found corroding already. Lohan said the roundabout did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation and thus, the HSVP needed to take its care.

HSVP’s Executive Engineer, NK Payal said, “The roundabout does not fall under our jurisdiction. We have a policy where we take care of a Sector for 10 years and then it is handed over to the MC. From Sectors 1 to 21, all roads except Sector 1, 5 and 3 lie with the MC, while the sectors of Panchkula extension, including 23-32 but excluding 25-26, come under us.”

Even though both the authorities claim that the Sector 14 roundabout does not fall under their jurisdiction, the repair work looks far from satisfactory.

Several roads of Panchkula, including the dividing road of Sector 7/8 and Sector 1/2 were repaired four months back as well, before the elections in October.

However, both the roads, that witness heavy traffic and are an important connection between the city and the Trans Ghaggar sectors, eroded within three months and the issue was raised by several city residents and road experts, but to no avail.

The potholed roads at the entrance of Panchkula also pose a threat to the life of people as many riders slam their break suddenly on the long-stretch of road that is devoid of speed breakers.

Earlier, the residents also demanded an investigation in the matter and the blacklisting of the road’s contractors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.