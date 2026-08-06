Renovation inside Golden Temple complex: Installation of modern tiles continues despite discontinuation claims by SGPC

Experts suggest the structure should feature intricate, historic-style artwork similar to the chhajja of the Darshani Deori. (Express Archive)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for the second time, finds itself mired in controversy over the ongoing renovation inside the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex.

The apex Sikh body assured that it had already directed the Damdami Taksal to stop work and undo the installation of modern commercial tiles at the martyrdom site of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh.

However, the installation work of tiles continued on Wednesday.

Critics and heritage enthusiasts recently raised concerns after modern commercial tiles were spotted under the eaves (chhajja) of the structure.

Conservationists argue that commercial tiles clash directly with traditional Sikh architectural heritage and should be avoided in historic Gurdwaras.