Renovation inside Golden Temple complex: Installation of modern tiles continues despite discontinuation claims by SGPC

Conservationists argue that commercial tiles clash directly with traditional Sikh architectural heritage and should be avoided in historic Gurdwaras.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarAug 6, 2026 11:09 AM IST
golden templeExperts suggest the structure should feature intricate, historic-style artwork similar to the chhajja of the Darshani Deori. (Express Archive)
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for the second time, finds itself mired in controversy over the ongoing renovation inside the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex.

The apex Sikh body assured that it had already directed the Damdami Taksal to stop work and undo the installation of modern commercial tiles at the martyrdom site of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh.

However, the installation work of tiles continued on Wednesday.

Critics and heritage enthusiasts recently raised concerns after modern commercial tiles were spotted under the eaves (chhajja) of the structure.

Conservationists argue that commercial tiles clash directly with traditional Sikh architectural heritage and should be avoided in historic Gurdwaras.

Instead, experts suggest the structure should feature intricate, historic-style artwork similar to the chhajja of the Darshani Deori.

When questioned over the lapse, SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh claimed that the executive wing had already stepped in to rectify the situation. “We only approve the voluntary service (sewa)… and our engineering wing inspects the site regularly. If there is any minor discrepancy where work deviates from the approved blueprint, they get it rectified… Just yesterday, the Executive Engineer (XEN) was immediately directed to inspect the location and ensure the work is rectified. We have already instructed them to remove tiles.”

However, the ongoing work contradicted the official statement.

As opposed to the claims of removing the modern tiles and halting construction, workers on site were actively installing the modern tiles.

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This marks the second time the SGPC management has faced questions over Damdami Taksal’s execution of this specific project.

In May, 2025, the SGPC was forced to intervene and dismantle unauthorised ghumatis (kiosk minars) by the seminary at the same site. The shrine had been handed over to Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh on November 1, 2024, for a one-year restoration and beautification project.

Sikh author Jagtarjeet Singh said, “The SGPC has no idea how to carry out heritage work. We plan in advance even while making minor changes at our home. The SGPC takes notice only after the common people raise concerns.”

“It is SGPC’s primary responsibility to take care of the gurdwaras. It has been running hospitals, schools, and universities, yet SGPC does not have a single institution dedicated to Sikh architecture. Simply using expensive marble has nothing to do with authentic Sikh architecture. SGPC has not focused on Sikh architecture. That is why someone used their imagination to install a structure inside the Darbar Sahib premises that was so absurd, the SGPC had to remove it immediately,” the writer added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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