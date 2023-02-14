Chandigarh: Rename cheap houses as marla houses or I move PMO, MHA says BJP councillor

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi has given an ultimatum to the Chandigarh Administration, saying that if it does not hear his plea to change the name from ‘cheap houses’ to ‘marla houses’ as well as making need-based changes, he will approach the PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During his recent visit to the ‘cheap houses’ of Sector 15, under his “councillor at your doorstep” programme, the residents shared with them their hardships and grievances.

Joshi said that he has been urging the Chandigarh Administration to change the name of ‘cheap houses’ to ‘marla houses’ as the word ‘cheap’ causes shame and embarrassment to the residents.

“Also, there is a persistent demand from the residents of ‘cheap houses’ of both Sectors 15 and 24 (also under Ward No. 12) for allowing ‘need-based’ changes in their houses which includes additional floor, rooms, toilets, stores, coverage of verandahs, enlarging window sizes and change of specifications,” he said.

Questioning the Chandigarh Administration, the councillor said, “When the Administration, vide notification dated 16.10.2008, has already permitted increased ground coverage and FAR for all sizes of private residential plots, then why the ‘cheap houses’ have been left out? Under these regulations except ‘cheap houses’, all private plots can be built up to three floors.”

He added that “with next generations and even their children now living in these houses, it has become pretty congested and difficult to cope in little houses. Thus, the demand to make need-based changes has been repeatedly made as per the requirement of the public”.

Joshi said, “If the plea to change the name as well as make need-based changes still goes unheard by the Chandigarh Administration, I will reach PMO and Home Ministry to get it done.”