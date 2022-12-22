Remembering Nek Chand through photo exhibition on Rock Garden of Chandigarh

For more than four decades now, senior photographer Dev Inder has been documenting the many facets, dimensions, rocks, vegetation, water bodies and objects of the world famous Rock Garden of Chandigarh in photographs, in his own imitable way and style.

The magic of the iconic garden will speak through Dev’s 44 black and white photographs that will be on display from Thursday at a photo exhibition ‘In the World of Rock Garden’, as a tribute to self-taught Indian artist Nek Chand Saini, the creator of the sculpture garden near Sukhna Lake. The exhibition is being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi.

Chandigarh-based Dev, a former professor of Punjabi at University School of Open Learning (USOL), describes the unique creation of Nek Chand as a space that resembles a dream.

“In this magical place, one can get lost and feel transported to another world, far from the chaos of the city,” said Dev, who will showcase this wondrous facet of the Rock Garden and the many unseen aspects of this labour of love of Nek Chand at the exhibition.

From rocks to vegetation, the trees to the waterfalls, various objects and the many intricate details of this fascinating place, are what Dev has strived to capture with his own perspective and perception.

“This space is so close to the magnificent architecture of Le Corbusier. Once you enter here, you feel you are in another world, away from everything you know, and that’s its beauty. I have been visiting the Rock Garden since 1975 and have had the fortune of meeting Nek Chand several times. He was compassionate and friendly and in his simplicity was his greatness. He wasn’t a trained artist or craftsperson, but on his own, he created this marvel with his creativity, hard work, vision, and passion. Here at the Rock Garden, he realised all his dreams and this exhibition is a tribute to Nek Chand and his genius,” the former Punjabi professor said.

All the photographs are in black and white, with many capturing the play of light and shadows in the garden, with Dev looking closely at the natural formation of rocks, the symmetrical and asymmetrical objects, the figurines made of waste material, the sun making patterns on the walls, and nature in different moods. “Black and white was the ideal format, as at the Rock Garden, we don’t see many colours. Its beauty is in its simplicity, like its creator,” Dev said.

A student of literature and writer Dev’s creativity channelised in photography and he immersed himself in the art, learning from people and on the job, and wasn’t formally trained in the art form. When he started in 1975, pursuing photography was a challenge. The photographic film was expensive as was the process of printing, Dev said.

“I spent long hours in the darkroom and learnt the entire process. The subjects of my work are diverse, I am fascinated by nature, landscapes, people, the cultural side of life, aspects of Punjab, and tribal areas. I love travelling and people and life in its myriad colours fascinate me,” Dev said.

Dev said that the shift from photographic film to digital had its challenges, as it was after retirement that he discovered the digital camera and it took him more than three years to adapt to the new way of documenting images. “That period was traumatic, as what you had invested in, collected, the equipment, material etc was of no use and no longer mattered. In 2010, I began working with the digital camera, and then there was no looking back, the basics of photography remain the same, and you learn the techniques,” said Dev, whose works have been part of several exhibitions in India and abroad and has won him several awards.

‘In the World of Rock Garden’ will be inaugurated at 5 pm Thursday at Underpass, connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden in the presence of art critic Professor B N Goswamy. The exhibition will remain open from 11 am to 6.30 pm till December 31.