Remembering Justice JL Gupta, the courtroom genius

Written by Dr Balram K Gupta

It is said about Nani Palkhivala that he was a courtroom genius. So was Justice Jawahar Lal Gupta who started as a lawyer in 1963, designated as Senior Advocate in 1982, and as a judge on March 15, 1991.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on November 1, 2002. On superannuation (January 21, 2004), he became a lawyer again. He spent 50 long years in different courtrooms in high courts and the Supreme Court. It was a joy to see him perform both roles.

January 22 will be the 81st birth anniversary of JL Gupta, who passed away on January 3, 2016. I spent 71 of my 79 years with him. We were only two years and few months apart in age. I saw him grow. And I grew under his umbrella.

JL was 10 when our father, late MR Gupta wrote a piece for him. He went to Delhi, and spoke on the All India Radio. I remember there used to be Famous Orations Contest in college. He won it for three consecutive years. JL joined the Bar at 21.

He was a first-generation lawyer. JL started in the Punjab High Court. His strengths were – self confidence, an analytical mind, an ability to think on his feet, and his articulation. Soon he was a very successful lawyer.

The 1960s, 1970s and 1980s belonged to him. The Punjab & Haryana High Court has the singular distinction of developing the service law jurisprudence within the Constitution of India. There were three ‘service chiefs’ — JL Gupta, Kuldip Singh and MR Agnihotri.

This trio shaped the service jurisprudence. After retirement, while arguing before the top court, the bench would often say, “Mr Gupta, you know service law more than we do. You dictate the order.”

JL was known for his phenomenal memory. One day, his clerk forgot to carry the brief to the court. JL started arguing without the brief. He argued till lunch. Referring to different annexures, paras and pages of the paper book. He did not falter. After lunch, he argued the matter with the brief. With the same ease.

He fought many legal battles. Many complex cases. Lawyers would love to watch him arguing. His great sense of humour. His presence of mind. His persuasive skills. His mastery of facts. His understanding of the mind of the judge. His tailoring of his arguments accordingly. These were his virtues. He was humble, yet firm. The first division bench was not agreeing with him but he was persistent. Then Chief Justice PC Jain, said, Mr Gupta, we have suffered you for more than one hour. JL smiled and said, “My lord, the suffering has been mutual”. The Chief Justice smiled back, issued a notice. This was JL, the lawyer.

JL was part of the visiting faculty of Panjab University. His students included the likes of Justice JS Khehar, Chief Justice of India, Justices T.S.Dhindsa, Jaswant Singh and Nirmaljit Kaur, senior Advocates Rajiv Atma Ram and Pawan Mutneja along with many others.

JL had 38 years of legal journey. Which was his best brief? He himself shared it in The Indian Express of March 17, 2001. The former CJI and former acting President of India, Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah was the then Chancellor of Panjab University (PU).

JL as the standing counsel for PU was asked to appear for him in a court of law to defend an order that he had passed. JL got the appointment to meet with him in order to discuss the matter. The discussion about the case took few minutes only. Thereafter, they talked about law, lawyers, literature, men and matters. Describing the interaction, JLwrote:

He knew William Shakespeare and Salmond like the palm of his hand. I had sat like a student listening to distinguished professor. The meeting resulted in making his best brief.

JL was a judge and chief justice for almost 13 years. He would read every case file. He knew more than the lawyer. He would ask the lawyer, what do you have to say about para 10 on page 7. If he thought there was nothing in the petition, he would smile and show his thumb indicating the same. Yet, he would be willing to hear the lawyer. He never liked to adjourn the matter. He would always complete the roster of the day. Even if he had to sit beyond the court hours. He would not keep his judgments pending.

Our father expired in the early hours of Saturday morning. But on Monday morning, he pronounced the judgment of a case that was reserved on Friday. Four of his stenographers and judgment writers used to work round the clock. He was CJ for a year and two months. He finished 250 full bench matters pending in the Kerala High Court. On his retirement, the Ld Advocate General said, if the other judges could work one-tenth of Chief Justice Gupta, there would be no pendency in the Kerala High Court.

Mr Gupta was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in July, 2012. The doctor gave him three months. He refused to be wheeled into the operation theatre. He walked into it. He told the doctor, “If you cannot mend me, please end me”. He fought well. He captured his journey in a book titled, ‘The Ringside View (True Story of a Fight Against Cancer)’. We thought he had conquered the deadly disease. Two of his books were released on December 13, 2015. Less than a month later, he breathed his last on January 3, 2016.

A life so well lived. A life so well fought. Rich in every respect. It deserves to be celebrated.

(The writer is Professor Emeritus, Sr Advocate, former director, National Judicial Academy, India)