Remarks on ex-CM Police tell SC panel no case made out against Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Police have told the National Commission for Scheduled Castes that no case is made out against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar who was accused of making derogatory remarks against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Congress leader.

Jakhar has been denying making any casteist remarks, while reiterating that what he said in a TV interview was projected “out of context”.

A senior Punjab Police officer told The Indian Express that a reply had been submitted to the NCSC and that there was nothing on the basis of which any case could be registered against Jakhar.

The officer said that the complaint was made by a “third person” who was “not the alleged victim” and hence had “no locus standi” for registering a case against Jakhar.

The officer said the reply to the Commission cited various court judgments which pointed out that there was no ‘locus standi’ if anyone other than victim lodges a complaint alleging casteist remarks.

The officer further told The Indian Express that the reply to NCSC was sent after “obtaining legal opinion”.

Without naming Jakhar, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in a correspondence to Jalandhar Police Commissioner on a complaint made on April 7 by one Vijay Kumar, had asked for submission of “the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 15 days after the receipt of this notice, either by post or in person or by any other means of communication”. The correspondence was sent with a subject line — “Regarding registration of FIR with inclusion of SC/ST (PoA) Act against the accused”.