Remark on Dera Beas head: Oppn slams Mann, Bajwa asks AAP ministers if they stand by him

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, today asked the leadership of the AAP to clarify whether the controversial remark posted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his personal X account reflects the official stand of the party or was merely his personal opinion.
In a post on X, Bajwa said he was pained by the CM’s comment, which has hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of followers and devotees associated with saints and spiritual institutions, including followers of Dera Beas in India and abroad. He said such remarks are alien to Punjab’s cultural and spiritual ethos, where saints, seers, and spiritual leaders have always been held in the highest reverence.
Bajwa emphasized that no Chief Minister in Punjab’s history has ever made such remarks about saints or spiritual figures, and reminded that Gurbani accords the highest respect to saints, sadhs, and brahmagyani, describing them as deeply united with the Divine.
The Leader of Opposition directly questioned the AAP leadership, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Punjab president Aman Arora, Minister Harjot Singh Bains, MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Chief Spokesperson Kuldeep Dhaliwal, and other AAP leaders to state clearly before the people of Punjab whether the Chief Minister’s remark represents the party’s official line.
Bajwa urged Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, to place before the sangat the veracity of the video clip allegedly showing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committing blasphemy and dishonouring the Sikh Gurus. He said clarity on the authenticity of the clip is essential to uphold the sanctity of Sikh institutions and to ensure that the truth is transparently shared with the Sikh community. Bajwa also appreciated Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi for resigning from his cabinet-rank chairmanship, stating that his decision reflected respect for the religious sentiments of the sangat associated with Baba Nabha Kamal Raja Sahib.
In a statement issued on the controversy, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh levelled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal for hurting Sikh and Punjabi sentiments. Chugh said the “power-intoxicated Kejriwal-Mann leadership” is repeatedly insulting religious traditions, saints and spiritual institutions, which amounts to a direct attack on Punjab’s social harmony and religious heritage. Chugh said Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and Radha Soami Dera Beas have dedicated themselves to selfless service to humanity for decades.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Team India won their warm-up match against South Africa in the unofficial T20 World Cup 2026, but faced another injury scare as pacer Harshit Rana had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury. The BCCI has not yet released an official statement on the severity of the injury. Led by Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century, India's batsmen hit 19 sixes and won the match by 30 runs.