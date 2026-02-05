Remark on Dera Beas head: Oppn slams Mann, Bajwa asks AAP ministers if they stand by him

Bajwa said such remarks are alien to Punjab’s cultural and spiritual ethos, where saints, seers, and spiritual leaders have always been held in the highest reverence. (Express Photo)

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, today asked the leadership of the AAP to clarify whether the controversial remark posted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his personal X account reflects the official stand of the party or was merely his personal opinion.

In a post on X, Bajwa said he was pained by the CM’s comment, which has hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of followers and devotees associated with saints and spiritual institutions, including followers of Dera Beas in India and abroad. He said such remarks are alien to Punjab’s cultural and spiritual ethos, where saints, seers, and spiritual leaders have always been held in the highest reverence.