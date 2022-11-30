scorecardresearch
Religious procession from Rajasthan reaches Panchkula

A religious procession, Sarv Samaj Bandhutav Yatra, of spiritual leaders, reached Panchkula from Merta, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

Leaders of the procession in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The procession was welcomed at Aggarwal Bhawan, Sector 16.

Before that, the procession of 50 people including women paid their obeisance at Gurudwara Nada Sahib.
“Merta is the birth place of Sant Meerabai, who was a disciple of Sant Guru Ravidas, a spiritual saint of 15-16th
century CE. Kapal Mochan, a religious place in Yamunanagar, linked to Guru Ravidas, who was largely worshipped by the Valmiki community in India. Guru Ravidas had spent a brief time of his life at Kapal Mochan. We named this procession ‘Meera Chali Satguru Kai Dham’ which means Saint Meera goes to the house of her teacher,” Swami Parsad Mishra, principal Sanskrit Gurukul, Mansa Devi, who is coordinating the procession, said.

The procession was welcomed by Ishwar Jindal, promoter of Samajik Samrasta Manch.

He said, “We will host this procession every year. We are in the process of including more people from many social, religious and spiritual organisations.

The current time is crucial for maintaining the harmony among different castes, beliefs, religions, etc”. Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present in the programme.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:47:22 am
