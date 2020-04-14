Relief at last: No new positive case in Mohali district

Two deaths were reported so far while five persons were cured and sent home. Jawaharpur village has the maximum 37 cases. (Representational Image) Two deaths were reported so far while five persons were cured and sent home. Jawaharpur village has the maximum 37 cases. (Representational Image)

THE SAMPLE of a woman police personnel who was deputed at Jawaharpur village was tested negative on Monday, which is said to be a major relief for the district administration as the constable could be a potential carrier. There was confusion about the sampling as the police personnel and a woman resident of Jawaharpur village were namesake.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that there was confusion due to the same names and the report of the woman police personnel came out to be negative. He added that in case the woman police personnel was tested positive, it could have been a trouble as the constable was on duty and she was not put under any quarantine protocol.

The DC said that no new case was reported from the district on Monday. He added that till Monday, a total of 54 positive cases were reported from the district. Two deaths were reported so far while five persons were cured and sent home. Jawaharpur village has the maximum 37 cases.

The DC said that a total of 243 samples were collected from Jawaharpur village out of which 201 were found to be negative and the results of five were awaited.

“As of now our teams have collected a total of 832 samples from the district, out of which 742 were negative and 54 were tested positive and reports of 36 were awaited,” the DC added.

The district administration completed the third round of sanitisation at Jawaharpur by the Derabasi Municipal Council. The DC added that every nook and corner, every spot of the village was sprayed with sodium hypochlorite through a fire tender.

“We are strictly following the containment plan in order to check the spread of coronavirus. The sanitisation is the most vital aspect of the plan,” the DC said.

