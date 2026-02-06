In relief for 36 middle-aged Haryana cops, HC exempts them from physically gruelling training course

Expressing willingness to forego promotion benefits, the petitioners argued before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that while they were below 38 years when the list was prepared, they are now around 40-45 years old.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min read Feb 6, 2026
haryana police academyThe police personnel were selected for the List-B1 Lower School Course of 2022, scheduled to commence on February 2, 2026, at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.
Providing relief to middle-aged police personnel facing physically demanding training, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday disposed of a writ petition filed by 36 serving Haryana Police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors, directing the state authorities to consider their exemption from the compulsory Lower School Course in light of a binding precedent set by the court in September 2025.

The matter, titled EHC Amit Kumar and others v State of Haryana and others, was decided by Justice Jagmohan Bansal.

The petitioners, all male officers aged between 39 and 45, are posted across districts including Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Palwal, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kurukshetra and Ambala. Most hold the rank of Exemptee Head Constable or Exemptee Assistant Sub-Inspector, with one being a Constable.

They were selected under the 35 per cent reserved quota for the List-B1 Lower School Course of 2022, scheduled to commence on February 2, 2026, at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban. The selection list issued on January 28, 2026, was challenged on grounds of age and physical feasibility.

Training ‘potentially harmful’ to health

The petitioners argued that while they were below 38 years when the promotional list was originally prepared, they are now around 40 to 45 years old. They submitted that the course involves rigorous physical training that would be excessively strenuous, potentially harmful to health, and unproductive for both the officers and the department, particularly in view of domestic, medical and family responsibilities.

All 36 officers had submitted formal declarations of unwillingness to undergo the course, supported by notarised affidavits stating that they would permanently forgo any claim to seniority, promotional benefits and financial upgradations under the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, solely on account of not attending the course. Sample affidavits of three petitioners were annexed, with the petition stating that identical undertakings had been filed by all officers. Reliance was placed on Rule 14 of the Haryana government notification dated October 28, 2016, which sets out grounds for cessation of ACP entitlement.

Advocate Balkar Singh, who represented the petitioners, submitted that the case was squarely covered by the judgment in ESI Sandeep Kumar and others v State of Haryana and others (CWP No. 24483 of 2025), decided on September 4, 2025, in which similar relief had been granted to a batch of Exemptee Sub-Inspectors.

The 2025 ruling in the Sandeep Kumar case had held that personnel who expressly decline interest in promotion cannot be compelled to undergo promotional training courses, particularly when physical demands are high and age-related hardships are pleaded alongside irrevocable waivers of associated benefits.

‘Forcing participation unreasonable’

The reasoning focused on the fact that the Lower School Course is primarily a prerequisite for promotional eligibility and career progression benefits. When officers voluntarily relinquish those benefits and express no desire for promotion, compelling them to undergo rigorous training serves no practical purpose for either the individual or the department. Forcing participation in such case would be unreasonable.

The state, represented by Deputy Advocate General Ravi Partap Singh, did not dispute the applicability of the precedent.

Accepting the submission, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the respondents to consider the petitioners’ claim in terms of the earlier judgment.

