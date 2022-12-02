scorecardresearch
﻿Rs.3.85 crore released for BaLA work in govt schools, says Punjab edu min

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that BaLA work, based on textbooks, will be done in schools with this grant.

The Cabinet Minister informed that the names of the months, numbers and words, mathematical formulas, vocabulary in English and Punjabi can be used for BaLA work at primary level (File/Representational)

The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs 3.85 crore for Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) work in 5500 elementary and 2200 high and senior secondary government schools of the state.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that BaLA work, based on textbooks, will be done in schools with this grant.

The Cabinet Minister informed that the names of the months, numbers and words, mathematical formulas, vocabulary in English and Punjabi can be used for BaLA work at primary level, while the learning material for BaLA work will be selected by constituting a subject-wise committee of teachers at the school level at high and secondary levels.

“All the materials will be labelled in Punjabi, Hindi and English, and the verandah and pillars of the school should mainly be used for BaLA work so as to ensure the teaching and learning process continues during and after the school hours and the appearance of the school look beautiful at the same time”, he added.

