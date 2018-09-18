Release pending salaries of govt staff in four months: High Court to Punjab

The division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli in an order asked the State to examine and decide on the claims of the employees regarding their salary within one month.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday directed the Punjab government to release pending salaries of employees of various departments within four months.

After the decision, the salary of all employees found entitled for it must be released within the period of next three months, the bench said in the order. The case of the employees had been pleaded by advocate Hari Chand Arora in a Public Interest Litigation. Arora in the PIL had raised the issue related to unpaid salaries of a number of employees belonging to the education department, Block Development and Panchayat offices and Sewa Kendras.

“During the pendency of the PIL, the Government released salaries of many category of employees. The categories of employees which have subsisting grievance includes the Rural Associate Teachers, who have not been paid salaries with effect from December, 2017, and SSA Teachers and RAMSA teachers, who have not been paid salaries since May, 2018,” said Arora.

