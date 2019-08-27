Release items imported from Pakistan on Feb 16 at old duty rates, says HC

ORDERING within seven days the release of all withheld goods — which arrived from Pakistan just hours before the Union government issued a notification on February 16 raising the import duty to 200 per cent on all items imported from Pakistan, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday ruled that 27 traders who had imported those items will have to pay the duty in accordance with previous rate only as the imported goods entered India prior to issuance of the notification and as also the traders had already filed their bills of entry.

“We are of the opinion that intent and purport of impugned notification was to discourage import from Pakistan and not to penalise Indian importers,” the division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Lalit Batra said in the verdict, adding the import orders were placed prior to February 16 and the goods were also received on or before the notification was issued on February 16 — uploaded at 8.45 pm. “If the impugned notification is made applicable to them, it would amount to retrospective application which is not permissible in law,” it said further.

Following the Pulwama attack, the Union government on February 16 evening had issued a notification prescribing 200 per cent customs duty on all the goods originating in or exported from Pakistan. During the same day, the imported goods of the 27 traders entered India through Attari border in Amritsar before 6 pm and the traders also filed their Bills of Entry for clearance. The traders, in accordance with the law, declared value, description and self-assessed duty liability by levying custom duty at 5 per cent along with IGST at 18 per cent. The same was not even disputed by the authorities who also issued duty payment TR-6 challans..

However, the pleas filed through advocate Saurabh Kapoor and others said February 16 was Saturday and only few could pay the duty online through TR-6 Challans while for others the payment process remained in progress. Prior to formal clearance of the items, the new notification was issued and the customs authorities refused to accept the earlier assessed custom duty. The previous Bills of Entry were recalled and the customs duty was re-assessed at 200 per cent and 28 per cent IGST. The traders in May approached the High Court against the decision and sought release of their good at earlier rates which were applicable prior to issuance of the notification.

Observing that entry of goods and presentation of Bill of Entry are equally important for determination of the rate of duty, the court in the order further said the Bill of Entry was presented electronically and all customs formalities stood completed prior to 8:45 PM, the time when the notification was uploaded. It added the 200 per cent rise cannot be termed a simple increase.

It ordered the authorities “shall release goods within seven days on payment of duty as declared and assessed, if not already paid, ignoring the impugned Notification No. 5/2019”. Though the notification was also challenged before the court, the lawyers did not press for it during the hearing.