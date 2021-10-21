Release cancer relief fund money for patients: LoP writes to Channi

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema has written a letter to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi demanding immediate release of money from the Chief Minister’s Cancer Relief Fund for the treatment of cancer patients.

In a statement, AAP’s Cheema said, “The Chief Minister Cancer Relief Fund was set up by the Punjab government, but for a long time no assistance was being provided to the cancer victims of Punjab from this fund. On the other hand, cancer patients are dying while waiting for government help to get their treatment.”

Cheema wrote that a large part of the Malwa had been badly affected by the cancer.

Read | Punjab chief secretary reviews progress at Homi Bhaba Cancer Hospital in New Chandigarh

He added that due to lack of proper treatment in Punjab, the people from Malwa region travel to Rajasthan by a train to seek treatment. The AAP leader further said that a lot of money is spent on cancer treatment and many families had to sell land, property and jewellery for the treatment.

Cheema said that most of the cancer patients were from extremely poor families.

He alleged, “In the rule of the Congress government in Punjab, the people did not get ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ and good and cheap treatment, but the cancer victims also did not get the money donated by the donors to the CM Cancer Relief Fund for their treatment.”