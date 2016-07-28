Relaxations to dwelling units: CHB decision against norms, says Chief architect

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chief executive officer (CEO) Dr S B Deepak Kumar (Express Photo) Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chief executive officer (CEO) Dr S B Deepak Kumar (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and UT chief architect are at loggerheads again with the latter raising objections to relaxations given by the board to the allottees.

The board on Wednesday allowed installing of grills in balconies or verandahs for the purpose of safety and security in all the flats. The board also allowed the allottees of high income group (HIG) flats in Sector 45 to cover the corridor area adjoining their respective units.

There are around 64,000 CHB dwelling units spread across 15 sectors in the city, including sectors 38 (West), 29, 41 40, 44, 43, 45,47 and Modern Housing Complex.

Terming both the relaxations illegal, chief architect Kapil Setia said the decisions were taken without consulting them.

“I will take up the matter with the higher authorities. CHB is not authorised to allow such changes,” he said.

The tussle between the board and Setia over the issue of grills started in March when the issue came up for discussion for the first time. After the proposal was approved despite his objection, Setia shot off a letter to the board in May stating that the decision

would affect light and ventilation and the urban design of the city.

CHB chairman Maninder Singh claimed that the board has taken approval from the UT adviser for installing grills. “We have allowed only one particular type of grill and all the required permissions have been taken from the authority concerned,” said Maninder.

On allowing the allottees of HIG flats to cover the corridor area, Maninder said the board has not committed any irregularity by providing this relaxation to the allottees. “The board has committed no wrong by giving this relaxation. We have acted well within our rights,” said Maninder.

Some of the relaxations given by the board to the allotted in the past few months have come under scanner of the administration.

The decision of the board to allow allottees to cover 70 per cent of the plot area has been challenged by finance secretary Sarvjit Singh on grounds that allowing more covered area is not part of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031.

Coming to the defence of the board, CHB resident federation secretary Rajat Malhotra said the board under chairmanship of Maninder Singh has taken several steps that they were demanding from the past several years.

“In the last one year, most of the genuine demands of the residents have been met,” said Malhotra.

