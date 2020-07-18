Chandigarh: Relaxations need to be curbed says PGI director

PGIMER Director Dr. Jagat Ram. (File Photo) PGIMER Director Dr. Jagat Ram. (File Photo)

Chandigarh has recorded a surge of 101 cases since last Sunday evening, deepening the Covid crisis in the UT.

In view of the increasing cases, PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said, though imposing a lockdown or curfew is an administrative decision, he feels that relaxations need to be curbed.

“Infact,people have become really lax about the virus even as the numbers are increasing rapidly. They need to understand that the numbers are multiplying and it has become really important to follow the norms. People must not go to any place that can be crowded and venture out only in case of emergency,” Dr Jagat Ram said. He added,”In my opinion,relaxations need to be curbed a bit, may be allow only 8 am to 5 pm or 7 am to 7 pm, so that unnecessary movement is checked.”

He said that in the interest of the public, it is highly important that “we restrict our movement”.

“Many officials move out of Chandigarh to other places for celebrations or attending parties and do not even intimate that they are out of station. This is a serious concern as a dozen of cases like these were detected where they came back with infection and they went without intimation,” Dr Jagat Ram said. Residents too have been complacent about the situation, with many in markets not wearing masks or lowering their masks to the chin. Traders, however, due to their economic activity are opposing the lockdown or curfew.

Another warning

Meanwhile, Administrator VP Singh Badnore while expressing concern about the rise in cases, warned of a curfew on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.