Chandigarh: Relaxation from 10 am to 6 pm, you can go to market only on foot

FOUR DAYS after a curfew was imposed in the city, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday allowed relaxation to residents till further orders. The residents can visit markets but only on foot and not using vehicles.

The Administration stated that in order to “provide accessibility of essential commodities, all shops with essential commodities like foodgrains, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish will remain open from 10 am to 6.00 pm daily till further orders”.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. The meeting was attended by UT Adviser Manoj Parida, DGP Sanjay Beniwal, Finance Secretary A K Sinha, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav and DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

It was stated that the residents can visit shops to purchase essential commodities in their respective sector markets. It was again reiterated that to avoid congestion in markets, vehicles will not be permitted.

However, the residents have been allowed to come on foot to these markets. Further, vendors dealing in fruit and vegetables will also get earmarked spaces in these markets only.

To ensure social distancing between people coming to these shops, it was decided that Sector Response Teams, already formed, will be strengthened by taking different officials from various departments of the Chandigarh Administration and police personnel.

The Administrator emphasised ensuring social distance among citizens and appealed to the residents of the city to fight COVID-19. He appealed to all the residents to adhere to the prescribed norms of social distancing by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The administrator again emphasised providing essential commodities to the economical weaker sections in the city. It was said cooked food has been distributed to nearly 15,000 needy people on a daily basis. However, ration and vegetables will be continued to be supplied to rehabilitation colonies, slum areas and villages through CTU buses by deploying employees of the Chandigarh Administration.

The Administrator also reviewed the availability of various commodities in the city and directed officers concerned to ensure proper coordination with the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“You can go out to your nearest shops only without curfew pass. If residents are found roaming in other areas, action would be taken. I advise don’t send kids or senior citizens to market,” UT Advisor Manoj Parida said.

He added, “Supply by bus will continue mostly to non-sector areas.”

