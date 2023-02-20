Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah: CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates ‘Punjab’s biggest STP’ in Jamalpur

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday inaugurated the state’s largest sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur of Ludhiana — that will be part of a wider project to clean Buddha Nullah, which flows in the city carrying industrial and domestic waste.

Apart from the Jamalpur STP, the CM also inaugurated several other other projects worth Rs 315.50 crore.

Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana later, Mann expressed deep concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah, adding that this was the result of the callousness of previous governments of the state. Mann said that he had been raising the issue of Buddha Nullah as an MP too because the polluted water from the stream mixes with the Sutlej river and causes havoc in other parts of state too.

He said that the villages in Jalalabad (Fazilka) were the worst affected by it. But former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, who represented the Jalalabad constituency, never did anything to solve the problem resulting in miseries for the people.

Mann said that the Jamalpur STP, which has been upgraded to a capacity of 225 MLD, will be instrumental in cleaning Buddha Nullah in the city. He said that this will in turn act as a catalyst in checking the water pollution in the nullah, which flows through the heart of the city. The CM said that at least 14 kilometre of this nullah cut through the city, adding that a detailed project has been chalked out for the stream’s cleaning.

Mann said that the detailed project has been chalked out at a cost of Rs 650 crore under AMRUT and Smart City scheme. He said that as per the funding pattern, the state will be spending Rs 392 crore on this project, with the Centre giving a matching grant of Rs 258 crore.

Later, the CM added that corruption was the enemy of Punjab and its people, stating that his government had adopted a zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements in the state. Mann said that some corrupt leaders had started to stoop low by passing derogatory personal comments against him, but that would not deter him from wiping out corruption.

Talking about the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwaar’ scheme, Mann said that the same was aimed at ensuring that the officers, especially the Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners, maximised their field visits, especially in villages, and interacted with people by going to villages. He said that it was the need of the hour to facilitate people in getting their day-to-day works done easily besides ensuring good governance to them.

The CM also underlined that Punjab did not have a single drop of surplus water to share with any other state. He said that there was no question of initiating the work on SYL as it is not in the interest of the state and its people.

AAP taking credit for our projects: Congress

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in the day, former Ludhiana East MLA and Congress’ Ludhiana district president (urban), Sanjay Talwar, claimed that the Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah, including upgradation of Jamalpur STP, was initiated in 2020 during the then Congress government. “It is amazing to see that people, who claimed during their poll campaigns that the Congress did nothing in past 70 years, are now inaugurating projects started by us and taking false credit for the same. But the people of Punjab are wise enough to know who actually started the Buddha Nullah cleaning project,” said Talwar, adding that in reality, the AAP government, led by Mann, had failed to initiate a single new project in past one year.