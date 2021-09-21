Rejig on cards, Punjab may get new DGP, chief secy

With the change in guard, Punjab is likely to get a new Chief Secretary and DGP.

There is no consensus on names of officers who would succeed Vini Mahajan and Dinkar Gupta as Chief Secretary and DGP, respectively. A meeting to finalise the names is likely to take place later on Monday.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Hussan Lal has been appointed as principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, official sources said on Monday.

Lal, a 1995-batch IAS officer, was holding the post of principal secretary of Investment Promotion, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology departments. He replaced IAS officer Tejveer Singh who was the principal secretary to former CM Amarinder Singh.

Another IAS officer Rahul Tiwari has been given the charge of special principal secretary to the CM.