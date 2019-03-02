Reguralisation of illegal colonies: Punjab extends last date for applying

THE PUNJAB Housing and Urban Development Department has extended to June 30 the last date for applying for regularisation of illegal colonies, plots and buildings. Earlier, the last date for applying for reguralisation was February 18.

Advertising

The department’s spokesperson said that a meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa with senior officials of the government to review the progress made under the policy notified for regularisation of illegal colonies in the presence of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association.

The association members had put forward a demand regarding extending the date for regularising the illegal colonies. After this, the department decided to extend the date for applying for reguralisation.

The spokesperson said that apart from extending the last date, a decision was also taken to allow the acceptance of manual applications in the offices of respective development authorities along with the present system of receiving applications at the Sewa Kendras and designated branches of HDFC Bank apart from online mode.

He said that for easing the process of applying under the policy, instead of multiple sets, only one set is now being accepted. Besides, a provision for making multiple applications through a single email login has been allowed. As per the builders’ demand for delegating the powers of issuance of no objection certificates (NOC) to the Estate Officer (Regulatory) in place of Chief Administrator (CA), the association has been informed of the existing provisions of the Act, wherein the power of issuing NOCs is delegated to the Estate Officer (EO).

Advertising

The builders had also asked that in case of applications received in response to the earlier notified policies, a consent must be taken whether the applicant wants his application to be considered under the previous policies or the present policy.