Regulatory Compliance Burden: UT Adviser for seamless citizen interaction

A statement issued by the Administration stated that out of 1,130 compliances, as many as 903 by different departments have been done.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the status of Regulatory Compliance Burden (RCB), and has directed the different departments to work towards a seamless, hassle-free experience with regard to the citzens’ interaction with the government at various levels. The meeting was convened by the department of industries. A statement issued by the Administration stated that out of 1,130 compliances, as many as 903 by different departments have been done.