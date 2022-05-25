Regulatory Compliance Burden: UT Adviser for seamless citizen interaction

May 25, 2022 6:21:47 am
UT Adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the status of Regulatory Compliance Burden (RCB), and has directed the different departments to work towards a seamless, hassle-free experience with regard to the citzens’ interaction with the government at various levels. The meeting was convened by the department of industries. A statement issued by the Administration stated that out of 1,130 compliances, as many as 903 by different departments have been done.
“As many as 122 compliances are pending, majority of which will be completed by May 31. Pal directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains to be addressed. With this, the first phase of RCB compliance would be completed,” the statement said. The Adviser said Chandigarh should lead in terms of reducing compliance burden. Another review meeting for Ease of Doing Business will be held shortly with focus on providing facilities to industries, it was said.
