Regulate all polluting vehicles entering from Panchkula and Mohali: Badnore to officers

Following the incident in which a 28-year-old non-smoker Delhi woman has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and doctors are holding Delhi pollution to be responsible for it, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Thursday convened a meeting where he directed the officers to regulate all polluting vehicles entering from Panchkula and Mohali. UT is mulling over introducing Chandigarh pollution-free stickers for those vehicles which adhere to required pollution levels so that only those carrying it can ply in the city.

Advertising

Concerned by the rising pollution, Badnore directed the transport department to check how polluting vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, from the neighbouring states can be regulated.

The issue came up during traffic presentation and Badnore asked UT Advisor Manoj Parida to find a way and come up with regulations soon. The matter will also be taken up with the Punjab and Haryana governments.

“Chandigarh pollution-free stickers will help us in regulation of polluting vehicles from neighbouring areas so that only hose carrying it can ply in Chandigarh. We are yet to chalk out details on this. It will be taken up in the Advisory Council meeting once the plan is made,” UT Advisor Manoj Parida said.

Advertising

Chandigarh’s pollution levels have been deteriorating with increasing traffic being one of the key reasons for it. On Wednesday, the 24-hourly air quality index (AQI) at the monitoring station of Industrial Area was 51 micrograms per cubic meter which comes under ‘satisfactory’ level that gives minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. These levels were seen even when rainy season is going on.

Last year, the Sate Transport Authority had found 775 auto-rickshaws plying in the city without permit in just five months’ time. There are around 5,700 auto-rickshaws registered with STA but the number is far more on the ground.

In August 2018, a report by the Centre for Science and Research had concluded that Chandigarh was the second worst among 14 cities in “per travel trip emissions” due to high usage of personal vehicles. The share of car usage was close to 80 per cent in the city as compared to Lucknow (70 per cent), Ahmedabad (65 per cent) and Jaipur (60 per cent).

An official of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee had stated that the emission levels in Chandigarh are rising every year only because the number of vehicles on the roads is increasing.

“Since the road length is the same and traffic jams evident on almost every light point, that adds to the pollution levels. Also, the average wait time at the traffic lights has been increased at busy traffic points. That also adds to air pollution,” the official said, adding that in case the roads are potholed, that will lead to slow traffic and added pollution.

A study by scientists of the Department of Environment in 2017 had found that ambient air quality in Chandigarh was the worst it had been since 2007 at specific locations. The study, commissioned by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, identified vehicular pollution due to increasing number of vehicles as the main culprit.

The report said vehicular congestion was causing “road dust re-suspension”. “Vehicles affect the concentration of ambient air-borne particles through exhaust air emissions but particles are also formed in the mechanical processes in the tyre-road interface, brakes and engine,” it said.

The study said particles deposited on or in the vicinity of the road may be re-entrained or resuspended into air through vehicle-induced turbulence, shearing stress of tyres and high windspeed. The common used term for these particles was ‘road dust’.

Air quality worsened particularly in winters, crossed the 10-year mark at some places, Chandigarh is still in 94 non-attainment cities. Even as the permissible limit of PM 10 is 60 microgram per cubic meter, in Sector 17, the average level in 2017 was 101 microgram per cubic meter, the highest in 10 years.

The RSPM during winters reaches up to 180 microgram per cubic meter.

Begging menace

Advertising

Badnore’s another focus in the meeting was on street begging. He directed the administration to check the begging menace in Chandigarh. “He even asked the police to see if any organised gang is behind it,” a senior officer attending the meeting said.