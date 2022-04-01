Regularisation of 35,000 contractual employees State awaits Governor’s assent on Bill passed during Channi’s tenure

DAYS after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced regularisation of 35,000 contractual employees, the state government is waiting for the assent of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the Regularisation Bill passed by Vidhan Sabha during Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure, even as the CM has constituted a committee led by chief secretary Anirudh Tewari to look into the issue.

Mann announced regularisation of 35,000 contractual employees recently, even as Channi government had also got a Bill passed for regularisation of 36,000 employees. The Vidhan Sabha had passed Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees Bill-2021 on November 11, 2021, for employees working on contract, ad-hoc, temporary and daily basis in different government departments.

However, the Governor did not give his assent on the Bill raising six questions. He had asked how the Bill could withstand the scrutiny of the law after the Supreme Court judgment against regularising of temporary employees in Uma Devi Vs State of Karnataka case of 2006.

Sources in the government said that they were still waiting for the Governor’s reply. “We will see. The previous government had replied to the Governor’s objections and now the latter’s reply is awaited. Even though we are also taking legal advice, we are not ready with the draft yet. It will depend on the Governor’s reply on whether we will need to prepare a new draft of the Bill or not. Everything is uncertain as of now,” an official said.

The government had worked out the financial implications to the tune of Rs 827.87 crore for regularising 32,000 employees in government departments and Rs 974 crore for 34,000 employees in boards and corporations. There is no mention in the Cabinet note of how the state proposes to meet the expenditure?” the Governor’s note to the government had read.

It also added, “There is also no clarity on how many more employees covered under section 4 of the bill who have not completed 10 years of service, will be regularised after completion of 10 years of service, and if so, what would be the estimated financial implication? Can such employees covered under section 4 of the bill be regularized without being in contravention with the decisions of the Supreme Court in State of Karnataka Vs Uma Devi case?”

The then Advocate General DS Patwalia had given his advice on the basis of which the government had sent a reply. Channi had then accused the Governor of not assenting the Bill due to political reasons while the Governor had retorted that he had raised several queries.