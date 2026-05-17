‘All registrations executed as per law’: RERA defends JDA housing projects

Cites chief Secy (TCP)'s order that 'no violation of Section 118 has taken place' in reply to chief Secy's direction to state vigilance bureau, additional secy (Housing) to collect details from RERA

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: May 17, 2026 09:58 AM IST
housingFive JDAs where JDA partners were agriculturist/non-agriculturist arrangements, including Chester Hills-4, Residency Himalayas, Chester Hills-2, IGMC Doctors Cooperative Housing Society Ltd and Mashobra Hills. (Express Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HP RERA) has defended its role in registering Joint Development Agreement (JDA)-based housing projects involving agriculturists and non-agriculturists, stating that “all registrations were carried out strictly within the statutory framework of the law”.

The Regulatory Authority said this in a 10-page reply submitted before the Additional Secretary (Housing) and the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau on May 13 in the response to officiating Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta’s letter last week, directing the Additional Secretary (Housing) and state vigilance to collect all relevant information about the JDAs, including about the Chester Hill-2 and Chester Hill-4 projects in Solan district, amid growing controversy over the multi-crore housing projects and allegations of violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

In their reply, RERA officials mentioned about a detailed order issued by the Chief Secretary (Town & Country Planning (TCP) on November 6 last, wherein the chief secretary reportedly held that “no violation of Section 118 had taken place in the Chester Hill-2, Chester Hill-4 matter, because the Joint Development Agreement itself had subsequently become a ‘non-est’ document in the eyes of law”.

Referring to Para 21 of the Chief Secretary’s order, RERA clarified, “The TCP department had categorically observed that once the JDA stood cancelled, it became a non-est document which should not be considered by any authority for any purpose in future.

“The order reportedly stated that planning permissions for the project were required to be granted by the competent authority independently and that the cancelled JDA could not be treated as evidence of illegal transfer or possession of land. The TCP order further directed that the submissions made by promoter Hans Raj be considered legitimate and allowed, while the matter was also referred to a Technical Committee constituted for examining the issue.”

RERA further said that despite the November 6 order, it “doesn’t accept that there is no violation of Section 118 on the part of Chester Hill”. “So far, the claim that there is no violation of Section 118 on the part of Chester Hill is not accepted, because the matter is under consideration in suo-moto proceedings about the violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act, 1972, the matter is still pending before the Solan District Magistrate,” RERA clarified.

“The JDA executed between Hans Raj Thakur as land owner and M/s Chester Hill as a JDA partner on June 2, 2022, between the parties was later cancelled through a Cancellation Deed dated January 15, 2025. Since the agreement had never been acted upon and stood cancelled, the Chief Secretary (TCP) observed that it ceased to have legal existence, and therefore, could not constitute a violation of Section 118,” the Regulatory Authority said.

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When contacted, HP RERA Chairperson RD Dhiman said, “Whatever information we have, we supplied to the Additional Secretary (Housing) and to the State Vigilance Bureau. RERA has been working under the purview of the law. We are a professional authority. We don’t hide any facts. We informed them that Rule 3(f) of the HP Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, allows registration of projects with JDA partners. A total of 17 projects to date have been registered with JDAs. In the case of 12 projects, JDA partners are agriculturists. However, projects registered where the JDA partners are non-agriculturists are only five.”

Dhiman further said, “All five pertain to the period before October 17, 2023, because the Principal Secretary (Revenue) had clarified on November 7, 2023, that the JDA partners also need to be agriculturalists. Out of these five, also, in respect of projects- Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4, the Chief Secretary (TCP) vide order dated November 6 held that no violation of Section 118 took place and no Authority should consider the same since the JDA was a non-est document.”

Five JDAs where JDA partners were agriculturist/non-agriculturist arrangements, including Chester Hills-4, Residency Himalayas, Chester Hills-2, IGMC Doctors Cooperative Housing Society Ltd and Mashobra Hills.

Chester Hill background

Chester Hill is a private mega housing project registered in Solan district by the HP RERA in 2019.

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The ongoing controversy, however, surrounds two extended parts of the project — Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 — which were approved by RERA in March and October 2023, respectively.

Former chief secretary Shrilkant Baldi was the RERA chairman from 2019 to 2023.

The land was purchased by agriculturist Hans Raj Thakur, a resident of Mandi district and his family members. He is listed as the promoter of the housing project.

Chester Hills-2 comprises five blocks with a total of 163 flats, while Chester Hills-4 has one block with 65 flats — jointly comprising 228 flats.

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Chester Hill is a brand name promoted and executed by a real estate firm, NG Estate, with Sudershan Singla and Megh Raj as partners. They are the fathers of Aditya Singla and Arpit Kumar Garg, respectively, further partners in the firm Chester Hills.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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