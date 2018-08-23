Chandigarh: Registration of vehicles at dealers’ end likely from September 17

A senior official of UT Administration said that some queries were put up by the finance department, which have been cleared. (Representational Image) A senior official of UT Administration said that some queries were put up by the finance department, which have been cleared. (Representational Image)

Now, Chandigarh residents will not have to wait for an appointment at Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) office to get new vehicles registered. As the much-awaited project of registration of vehicles at dealers’ end is likely to take off from September 17.

Initially, the service was started on a pilot basis at the end of only four automobile dealers. However, it has been decided by the RLA to have the service at the end of all the automobile dealers now.

“The queries led to a delay in starting the project. We have cleared all the queries and submitted the file to the director, transport. From there, it will again go to the finance secretary. We have set a target of completing all the formalities till September 15 and start the project from September 17. The automobile agencies have been informed about it,” the official said.

Under the new system, a resident, purchasing a new vehicle, will have to submit documents only to his automobile dealer. The dealer, before registering, will click a photograph of the vehicle along with its owner and the chassis number and send these to the RLA office. Appointments will accordingly be fixed.

There are around 50 automobile agencies in the city.

As per plans, dealers will be allowed to provide provisional registration certificate (RC) on the day of purchase of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Once all the formalities are complete, the RC will be delivered to the vehicle owner’s house within two weeks. The owner of the vehicle can also check the status on the RLA’s website.

An official of the RLA said that the system will help in weeding out agents and bring in transparency.

“Documents will be verified at the end of the dealer only. Getting vehicle registered was headache for people as they had to get appointments fixed and then would struggle to know what all documents were required. Agents would take benefit and charge money for such a simple process,” said the official.

The RLA had from February 8 already started online appointment system for issuance of registration certificates and driving licences. Files are not accepted manually now.

“Punjab and Haryana have already started this project. RC at dealers’ end will be of great help as it will be the dealers only who will complete the documents and get the RC for the customers,” Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh said.

