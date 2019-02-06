Registration of cars, SUVs goes up in Chandigarh

The registration of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and cars in Chandigarh has been increasing each year with 17,293 of them getting registered in 2018 while the figures were 15,911 and 16,835 in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The figures were the part of a report of Road Crashes-2018 released by Chandigarh police on Monday.

The statistics provided by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, show the lowest registration of cars/jeeps of SUV category was reported in 2016 at 15,911. A senior RLA officer said on condition of anonymity, “The number of vehicles registered in Chandigarh is increasing. After two-wheelers, registration of cars/jeeps is the highest in Chandigarh. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of residents from the neighboring areas getting their vehicles registered in Chandigarh. We have only two slabs of tax on registration — six percent on the vehicles that cost up to Rs 20 lakh and eight percent for those costing more. In Punjab and Haryana, slabs are divided into different categories.”

The report also highlights that in 2013, a huge decrease was reported in the overall registration of vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, three-wheelers and goods vehicles. In 2012, overall registration of vehicles with RLA Chandigarh was 51,259, while in 2013, it was 45,013. The report says that a total of 6,83,917 vehicles were registered in Chandigarh between 2001 and 2018.

Fall in registration of three-wheelers

The report shows that the registration of three-wheelers (autorickshaws) fell drastically in 2018 compared to previous years. In 2017, 2,050 three-wheelers were registered with State Transport Authority (STA), while the corresponding figure for 2018 was 139.

Additional Secretary, STA, Rajiv Tiwari, said, “There are two reasons behind the decline in three-wheeler registration in Chandigarh. One is that we cannot allow the registration of autorickshaws to go more than 6,000 in Chandigarh. Also, diesel-operated autorickshaws are banned in Chandigarh and we stopped their registration.”