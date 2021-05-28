Registering and licencing office to open from June 1, says Chandigarh Admin

Initially, only five services will be started through online appointment which includes registration of new vehicles, registration of other state vehicles. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

The Chandigarh administration has decided to open the Registering and Licensing authority office from June 1.

“Now, in view of decreasing number of cases, it has been decided to resume the functioning of Registering & Licensing Authority UT, Chandigarh for public dealing with effect from June 1, 2021 with limited services only on the basis of fresh online appointments,” the admin stated.

Initially, only five services will be started through online appointment which includes registration of new vehicles, registration of other state vehicles, NOC of vehicle, renewal of registration certificate, issuance of international driving license, NOC OF driving license, and renewal of driving license.

“It is for the information to the general public that the appointments already booked by the applicants shall stand cancelled in order to avoid gathering in the office premises. No applicant/person shall be entertained without online appointment,” the statement added.