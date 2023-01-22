scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Register tenants, helps or else face legal action: UT

There has been low registration of helps and tenants with the UT Police. It is the duty of the property owner to submit the credentials of tenants, helps and paying guests with the police.

Listen to this article
Register tenants, helps or else face legal action: UT
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE UT Administration has issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC making it mandatory for all house owners to submit the credentials of their tenants/ paying guests (PGs) and house helps with the area police stations.

The order said that failure to abide by it may lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order was issued from the office of the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner (UT), Vinay Partap Singh.

The order will remain in effect till March 20, 2023. The detailed order states, “Some checks are necessary on landlords/ owners/manager of residential/ commercial establishments while renting out or subletting the premises so that anti-social elements in guise of ordinary tenants do not cause to harm to common citizens and that immediate action is necessary for prevention
of the same”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

There has been low registration of helps and tenants with the UT Police. It is the duty of the property owner to submit the credentials of tenants, helps and paying guests with the police.

More from Chandigarh

An RTI query by The Indian Express in December last year had revealed that merely 23,895 helps tenants and paying guests were verified and registered with the Chandigarh Police in the last five years between January, 2016 and October, 2022.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 04:26 IST
Next Story

Armed Forces give shape to contours of theatre plans

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close