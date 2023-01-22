Register tenants, helps or else face legal action: UT

THE UT Administration has issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC making it mandatory for all house owners to submit the credentials of their tenants/ paying guests (PGs) and house helps with the area police stations.

The order said that failure to abide by it may lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order was issued from the office of the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner (UT), Vinay Partap Singh.

The order will remain in effect till March 20, 2023. The detailed order states, “Some checks are necessary on landlords/ owners/manager of residential/ commercial establishments while renting out or subletting the premises so that anti-social elements in guise of ordinary tenants do not cause to harm to common citizens and that immediate action is necessary for prevention

of the same”.

There has been low registration of helps and tenants with the UT Police. It is the duty of the property owner to submit the credentials of tenants, helps and paying guests with the police.

An RTI query by The Indian Express in December last year had revealed that merely 23,895 helps tenants and paying guests were verified and registered with the Chandigarh Police in the last five years between January, 2016 and October, 2022.