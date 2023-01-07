scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

‘Register case against him’: Opposition in Punjab ups the ante against Fauja Singh Sarari

Opposition parties in Punjab call for an investigation against minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who resigned on Saturday.

Fauja Singh Sarari’s resignation came four months after an audio clip went viral where he is purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion. (File)

Hours after Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday, Opposition parties in the state demanded that a case should be registered against him.

“Only resignation will not do. The matter should be enquired into and a case should be registered against him and the Vigilance Bureau should probe it,” Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said. Warring was responding to a media query during a press conference about the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Political Pulse | |Fauja Singh Sarari, the second minister to be ousted from Punjab Cabinet in 10 months

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa too demanded the registration of an FIR against Sarari. Both leaders said that the Opposition had been mounting pressure and this eventually resulted in Sarari’s resignation.

Also Read |Outgoing Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari a retired cop who vowed to reform the system with his knowledge of it

“Only arrest can determine the quantum of money extorted by him,” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said. “Sham resign of minister Fauja S Sarai won’t satisfy Pbis. He should be punished for his corrupt deeds. Managing resign after mnths proves AAP govt in league with Sarari. Only arrest can determine quantum of money extorted by him. Govt shouldn’t try to cover up Audio Tape Scandal,” Badal said in a Twitter post.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma also said that mere resignation was not enough. “The AAP government made every effort to protect Sarari and delayed action against him for six months. From day one, BJP had been demanding probe and action against him. It is due to the pressure built by the Opposition that Sarari was made to resign. The functioning of Sarari in these six months should also be probed,” Sharma said.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 16:27 IST
